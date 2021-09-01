Support Local Businesses
Elizabethtown man accused of sexually abusing 3 girls

Nicholas Laurence, 40, is accused of engaging in multiple sexual acts over the course of several years with young girls ranging in age from 12 to 16.(HCDC)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested and charged with sex offenses involving three minor girls.

Nicholas Laurence, 40, is accused of engaging in multiple sexual acts over the course of several years with the young girls ranging in age from 12 to 16, according to his arrest report. He’s charged with rape, sodomy, and sexual abuse, among others.

Laurence’s first alleged victim told investigators he forced her to have sexual intercourse with him and stimulate his genitals several times. Another alleged victim said he repeatedly took her clothes off to look at her naked and stared at her while she was in the shower. His third alleged victim told investigators he touched her genitals continuously or forced her to do so to him.

The incidents happened several times over many years, they each said.

Laurence was scheduled to appear in Hardin County District Court on Tuesday morning. He is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

