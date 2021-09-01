FORECAST: A breezy start to September!

WEATHER HEADLINES

COOL TEMPERATURES: Overnight lows will average in the 50s for most for the rest of the week

RAIN CHANCES: Spotty showers possible Saturday/Early Sunday & Next Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds decrease through the day as drier air continues to move in on a breezy northerly wind. We could have wind gusts over 20 MPH into the afternoon. Temperatures warm into the low 80s in the Louisville Metro.

We’re looking at one the coolest nights since early August as temperatures fall into the low 60s in town, but even cooler in the suburbs.

Thursday is going to be a perfect day to make some outdoor plans. We’ll have abundant sunshine, pleasant temperatures and low humidity. Highs will struggle to reach the lower 80s.

The free A/C continues Thursday night. It could potentially be the coolest of the week. High clouds will stream in overnight and that will be key on just how cool we get. Either way, very comfortable!

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.