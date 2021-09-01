Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Free A/C the next few nights!

By Justin Logan and Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cool nights and warm days for the rest of the workweek
  • Scattered showers arrive on Saturday
  • More storm chances next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tonight will be one of the nicest nights we’ve had in a while as lower humidity, clearing skies, and almost fall-like temperatures team up.

Expect lows in the 50s and lower 60s by Thursday morning. Thursday is easily the pick of the week as the sunshine and low humidity continue. There will not be many clouds in the afternoon at all, so we’ll call it mostly sunny! Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Ready for more free air conditioning? Thursday night will be the coolest we’ve had in the region since June 23, with many areas dropping into the 50s by Friday morning.

A few more clouds will be with us Friday afternoon, but it will still be a very pleasant day with highs topping out in the lower 80s, which continues to be below normal for this time of year.

Scattered showers arrive with a moisture-starved cold front Saturday evening. We’re not expecting a ton of rain nor a widespread rain as the dry air will eat some of this up.

For next week there will be some storm chances, particularly on Tuesday and Friday as a couple fronts arrive, but thankfully the Labor Day holiday for Monday looks dry before that pattern sets up.

