Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/1

By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The clouds will passing through off/on through midday but a much “bluer” looking sky by this afternoon. It will be breezy at times as the dry air flows right in. That is going to allow for some beautiful days and very comfortable nights!

Our next chance for rain is Saturday but it will face a battle with the dry air. So don’t alter your plans just yet.

The video will cover this plus a look at some longer term data!

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

