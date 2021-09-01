Louisville man sues LMPD for wrongful arrest, racial profiling after judge rules officers illegally searched car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is suing LMPD, former Chief Steve Conrad and officers involved in a 2018 traffic stop that led to marijuana and handgun possession charges, landing him in jail for nine months.

Kenneth Thomas was pulled over by LMPD Oct. 4, 2018; the officers involved said none of the three men in the car was wearing a seatbelt.

Thomas’ attorney, Shaun Wimberly, argued officers likely could not see if the men were wearing seatbelts due to Thomas’ dark, factory-tinted windows.

“You cannot and shall not pull individuals over because of the color of their skin,” Wimberly said.

During the traffic stop, officer body-camera video shows Thomas pulling out his cellphone.

“I immediately start recording,” Thomas said. “I know when something is about to happen, when I’m about to be wronged. Unfortunately, I’ve been in the system since a young man, but I’ve been fighting for so long to get out, but you can’t get out when you’re always targeted.”

When police ran Thomas’ ID during the traffic stop, they saw he had a warrant in Pennsylvania for possession of marijuana. The officers asked the three men to step out of the car, which the U.S. District Court deemed lawful and justified to ensure the safety of the officers.

However, when one of the men was stepping out of the car, an officer noticed an open container of alcohol, giving him probable cause to search that part of the car.

Police didn’t find anything else while searching the passenger area of the Chevy Tahoe, and moved their search to the backseat.

Wimberly said officers should not have searched that part of the car, adding that Thomas’ constitutional rights were violated.

“You just can’t pull people over and tell them, ‘We’re not seatbelt cops, traffic cops, here’s the deal, we’re just going to get in your car and search your car,’” Wimberly said.

The U.S. District Court ruled the officers did not have probable cause to search anywhere else in the car except where the open container was found, because there was no reason to believe there was other evidence related to having an open container anywhere else in the car. No field-sobriety tests were conducted, and officers did not report smelling an odor of alcohol during the stop, according to court documents.

While searching the backseat, officers found marijuana and a handgun, according to body-camera video and court records.

Police arrested Thomas for the gun because he is a convicted felon. He was charged with possession of marijuana, being a felon in possession of a handgun, failure to wear seatbelts and carrying a concealed deadly weapon. He went to jail for nine months, his attorney said.

A U.S. District Court judge declared the officers never should have found the handgun because they were conducting an illegal search of that part of the car, and dropped the related charges.

The lawsuit said one of the officers at the scene claimed they had probable cause to search the entire car because he smelled marijuana; however, the officer never reported smelling marijuana during the traffic stop, according to body-camera video and court documents. The same officer also wrote in the police report the probable cause for searching the car was the open container of alcohol, and never mentioned smelling marijuana, court records said.

The U.S. District Court judge upheld its decision to drop the handgun-related charges.

Thomas told WAVE 3 News the lawsuit is not about the money, but about holding police accountable.

“Imagine if we were in the world with no body cams,” Wimberly said. “We wouldn’t be sitting here today, because it would be the officer’s word against this young African-American male, and we know, we know how that goes.”

LMPD said it cannot comment on pending litigation.

