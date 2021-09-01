Support Local Businesses
Man in armed forces surprises little sister at Ky. elementary school

A young girl in Ashland got a sweet surprise at school on Tuesday.
A young girl in Ashland got a sweet surprise at school on Tuesday.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WKYT) - A young girl in Ashland got a sweet surprise at school on Tuesday.

An Oakview Elementary student named Hailey was surprised by her brother, who has been serving in the armed forces.

(Story continues below tweet.)

School officials said this was the first time she had seen him in almost a year.

Hailey sure was excited!

On behalf of WKYT, welcome home and thank you for your service.

