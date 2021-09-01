Man sentenced to 65 years in prison for killing man, scattering his ashes in Southern Indiana

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A man in Southern Indiana was sentenced to 65 years in prison after police found his murder victim’s ashes scattered in multiple places in Jennings County in March of 2020.

Alan Marantos pleaded guilty to the murder of Brian Kirby, according to a Facebook post by the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office, and was sentenced on Aug. 26.

(Story continues below post)

Family members reported Kirby missing on March 28, 2020. The search that followed was the largest air, land, and water search in Jennings County’s history, but Kirby was not found alive.

Investigators learned the day before Kirby was reported missing, he and Marantos were together at a house in Country Squire Lakes when Marantos beat Kirby to death. Afterwards, he burned Kirby’s remains and spread the ashes in at least two different areas in Jennings County.

Investigators later used DNA analysis to determine who the ashes belonged to.

(Story continues below photo)

Alan Marantos (Indiana State Police)

Marantos was arrested on an armed robbery warrant on April 2, 2020 and was taken into custody in Jackson County. A warrant was then served on him for murder, robbery, aggravated battery, abuse of a corpse, obstruction of justice, and intimidation in connection to Kirby’s death.

Marantos will be held at the Indiana Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.