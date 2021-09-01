Man shot, killed in Newburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD said a man believed to be in his late teens has died in a shooting.

Police were called to the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Poplar Level Road for the report of a shooting around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They found the man who’d been shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital but died from his injuries.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating and said there’s no suspect at this time.

