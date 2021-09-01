Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in crash with semi on I-265 in Clarksville

The westbound lane of I-265 was shut down to traffic after a fatal crash in Clarksville.
The westbound lane of I-265 was shut down to traffic after a fatal crash in Clarksville.(TrafficWise)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - An 18-wheeler hit and killed a Jeffersonville man riding his motorcycle on the Interstate 265 in Clarksville Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just before 3 p.m. at the I-65 exit on I-265 westbound, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls.

John Billman, 52, was riding a Harley Davidson Fat Boy motorcycle and merging onto I-265 from I-65 when he was hit by James Mayfield, 51, of Andrews, North Carolina. Huls said investigators believe that Mayfield crossed the ramp while Billman was merging left through the westbound lanes and hit him.

Billman died before he could be brought to the hospital. Mayfield was not hurt.

The westbound lane of I-265 was shut down until about 5:30 p.m. to traffic and those driving in the area were forced to find an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
‘All of a sudden I blacked out’: JCPS student survives deadly bus crash
Handcuffs
46 arrested, 21 rescued in Kentucky human trafficking sting
Christy Holly was fired by Racing Louisville FC.
Christy Holly fired as head coach of Racing Louisville FC
Alan Marantos pleaded guilty to the murder of Brian Kirby and was sentenced on Aug. 26.
Man sentenced to 65 years in prison for killing man, scattering his ashes in Southern Indiana
Firefighters at Engine 8 were inside when they heard gunfire around the firehouse Monday morning.
LFD firehouse window shattered during shooting

Latest News

Police lights.
Woman killed in Jennings County crash
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
Ballardsville Road neighbors say stretch of road is prime for crashes
It'll take nearly 3 years to complete the construction.
‘Phase 1’ of Sherman Minton rehab to begin in September
I-64 westbound was shut down and blocked due to debris in the road that damaged cars on Aug. 19.
Nails on I-64 disables drivers after pallets fall off truck