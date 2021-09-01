Motorcyclist killed in crash with semi on I-265 in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - An 18-wheeler hit and killed a Jeffersonville man riding his motorcycle on the Interstate 265 in Clarksville Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just before 3 p.m. at the I-65 exit on I-265 westbound, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls.

John Billman, 52, was riding a Harley Davidson Fat Boy motorcycle and merging onto I-265 from I-65 when he was hit by James Mayfield, 51, of Andrews, North Carolina. Huls said investigators believe that Mayfield crossed the ramp while Billman was merging left through the westbound lanes and hit him.

Billman died before he could be brought to the hospital. Mayfield was not hurt.

The westbound lane of I-265 was shut down until about 5:30 p.m. to traffic and those driving in the area were forced to find an alternate route.

