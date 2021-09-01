Support Local Businesses
Racing Louisville FC fires head coach Christy Holly

By Kent Taylor
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Racing Louisville FC announced on Tuesday night that head coach Christy Holly has been terminated for cause.

Holly, the only head coach the NWSL expansion club has known, was 4-8-4 in the inaugural season.

Racing Louisville did beat FC Bayern Munich to win the Women’s Cup at Lynn Family Stadium on August 21.

The club has lost two straight games since then, falling 2-1 at Kansas City on August 25 and 1-0 on August 29 at Houston.

Mario Sanchez will take over as the interim head coach for Racing until the club makes a permanent hire. Sanchez is the head of Soccer Holdings’ youth academy system.

Racing Louisville hosts OL Reign at Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Louisville City FC also has an interim head coach, Danny Cruz, after John Hackworth was terminated earlier this season.

