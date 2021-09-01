UofL starting accelerated nursing program amid nationwide shortage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the entire country deals with a shortage of nurses The University of Louisville is offering an accelerated program to become a nurse.

UofL’s program could graduate 40 to 50 nurses in just 15 months.

“Finding a way to produce nurses in the shortest period of time is critical to the success of our workforce,” said Sonya Hardin, Dean of the School of Nursing.

Whether the goal is to work in the burn unit at UofL Hospital, in pediatrics at Norton Health or labor and delivery at Baptist Health, Hardin said the program will be quick, but it won’t necessarily be easy.

“Those 15 months will be compact and it will be long days,” said Hardin.

Anybody that currently has a bachelor’s degree can apply, regardless of the area of study. That means even if working in something totally unrelated, but looking a different career path, this is one direction Hardin hopes people consider.

Hardin said the nursing program at UofL is a majority female. so she’s also encouraging more males to apply.

“I’d like to see more men in nursing,” said Hardin, “and I hope this will give men a n opportunity who are out there and maybe not making the salary they like, to be able to come back to school.”

What if you’re afraid of blood?

“There are many many opportunities where you will never have to come in contact with blood,” Hardin explained.

Applications are being taken now through November 15. Classes start in May 2022.

Financial assistance is available for certain people as well, like the Harris Scholarship for people inside Jefferson County that would cover half of their tuition. Learn more by clicking the link here.

MORE INFO FROM UOFL:

The second degree Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program is a hybrid accelerated program that prepares students with a bachelor’s degree in another field of study that prepares them for entry-level nursing positions.

Hybrid programs are a combination of online and in-person instruction. Course lectures will be offered online. Clinical experiences will be completed at the location where students are enrolled, either Louisville or Owensboro.

At the end of the program, students earn a BSN degree and are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-RN) for registered nursing licensure.

