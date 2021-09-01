Woman killed in Jennings County crash

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A 21-year-old woman died after hitting a tree in Western Jennings County.

Jennings County Sheriff’s Department says it happened on US 50 West near County Road 575 West.

Deputies say the driver, 21-year-old Rachael Salter from Whiteland, went off the road and hit a tree.

It’s unclear what caused her to go off the road at this time. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said she was most likely speeding when the crash happened. A toxicology report is also pending.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.