Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

David Nicholson: Jefferson Circuit Court clerk announces bid for Louisville mayor

David Nicholson announced his bid for mayor at Colonial Gardens on Thursday.
David Nicholson announced his bid for mayor at Colonial Gardens on Thursday.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson Circuit Court Clerk David Nicholson made his first public appearance since announcing his run for Louisville Mayor Thursday.

He made one thing clear: his primary goal is curbing the violence plaguing the city.

“We’re here today because Louisville’s future is dying in the streets,” Nicholson said at a news conference at Colonial Gardens.

Nicholson, like many others, said he has had enough of the violence in Louisville. He said while others suggest the violence is a national trend, Louisville can be the trend setter and take it in a different direction.

Krista Gwynn’s son was gunned down in 2019, and her 19-year-old daughter was shot this year walking with a friend. While her daughter lived, her daughter’s friend did not.

Krista Gwynn joined Nicholson on Thursday. She said she’s concerned for her youngest daughter, especially after another deadly night in Louisville on Wednesday.

“She’s 13,” Gwynn said. “The young person that lost their life last night was nine, only a couple years younger than my daughter. We need to protect our kids. I want my child to have a future. Now my child feels like, when she turns 19, what’s going to happen to her?”

Nicholson said he has three things he wants to do: create an office of victim services, create a violent crime fatality review committee, and focus on policing with specific goals.

“We need to talk micro (level),” Nicholson said, “neighborhoods, and growing one neighborhood at a time. That’s what’s important.”

Nicholson would face fellow Democrats Craig Greenberg, Tim Findley, Shameka Parrish-Wright and Anthony Oxendine, as well as Republican Bill Dieruf.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs
46 arrested, 21 rescued in Kentucky human trafficking sting
A shooting on Ailanthus Trail that happened Sept. 1 is under investigation.
‘This is somebody’s child’: 9-year-old shot, killed in Newburg identified
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to give information to investigators on a...
Man in critical condition after shooting involving FedEx truck in downtown Louisville
The westbound lane of I-265 was shut down to traffic after a fatal crash in Clarksville.
Motorcyclist killed in crash with semi on I-265 in Clarksville
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
‘All of a sudden I blacked out’: JCPS student survives deadly bus crash

Latest News

John Ramsey welcomes Catholic Charities to the Listens Live Studio
WAVE 3 Listens Live! Catholic Charities September 1, 2021
WAVE EVENING BACKUP
"Hamilton" is one of the shows scheduled to return to PNC Broadway in Louisville when...
PNC Broadway in Louisville comeback is fluid with COVID rules
The new season for PNC Broadway in Louisville will begin in November with Waitress. Other shows...
COVID rise keeping PNC Broadway in Louisville organizers 'cautiously optimistic'