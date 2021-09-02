David Nicholson: Jefferson Circuit Court clerk announces bid for Louisville mayor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson Circuit Court Clerk David Nicholson made his first public appearance since announcing his run for Louisville Mayor Thursday.

He made one thing clear: his primary goal is curbing the violence plaguing the city.

“We’re here today because Louisville’s future is dying in the streets,” Nicholson said at a news conference at Colonial Gardens.

Nicholson, like many others, said he has had enough of the violence in Louisville. He said while others suggest the violence is a national trend, Louisville can be the trend setter and take it in a different direction.

Krista Gwynn’s son was gunned down in 2019, and her 19-year-old daughter was shot this year walking with a friend. While her daughter lived, her daughter’s friend did not.

Krista Gwynn joined Nicholson on Thursday. She said she’s concerned for her youngest daughter, especially after another deadly night in Louisville on Wednesday.

“She’s 13,” Gwynn said. “The young person that lost their life last night was nine, only a couple years younger than my daughter. We need to protect our kids. I want my child to have a future. Now my child feels like, when she turns 19, what’s going to happen to her?”

Nicholson said he has three things he wants to do: create an office of victim services, create a violent crime fatality review committee, and focus on policing with specific goals.

“We need to talk micro (level),” Nicholson said, “neighborhoods, and growing one neighborhood at a time. That’s what’s important.”

Nicholson would face fellow Democrats Craig Greenberg, Tim Findley, Shameka Parrish-Wright and Anthony Oxendine, as well as Republican Bill Dieruf.

