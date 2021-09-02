FORECAST: Cool night; clouds increase Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Cool nights and warm days for the rest of the workweek

Scattered showers arrive on Saturday

More shower chances next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s another cool night for us as we get down into the 50s to near 60 degrees. High, thin clouds will move in late tonight.

Friday morning could be the coolest we’ve seen since June 23rd! Friday is a partly sunny day with pleasant highs in the lower 80s once again. A sprinkle or two will try to move in from the west during the day, but dry air will eat up nearly all of that, leaving us mainly rain-free.

Clouds will continue to pour in from the west on Friday night as Saturday’s front approaches. Lows will be in the 60s as we head toward Saturday morning.

A cold front sweeps through Sunday morning taking the rain with it. Light, scattered showers will move in as early as Saturday morning, cycling through our area at times through the day. Saturday won’t be a wall-to-wall rain kind of day as these showers will be scattered. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Conditions improve into Sunday afternoon with decreasing clouds.

Labor Day looks great with some scattered clouds and lower humidity. Another weak front moves in on Tuesday with another shot of showers.

