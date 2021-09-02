FORECAST: A top 10 fantastic weather day of 2021

WEATHER HEADLINES

COOL TEMPERATURES: Overnight lows will average in the 50s for most for the rest of the week

RAIN CHANCES: Spotty showers possible Saturday/Early Sunday & next Tuesday evening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Awesome day ahead with LOTS of sunshine! Just a few “flat” cumulus clouds that will pop later in the day. Low humidity will make it feel fantastic out!

Another cool night ahead with high clouds streaming in overnight. That may limit the temperature drop in some areas but still a refreshing night ahead.

Friday brings mostly cloudy skies at times with more of a peek-a-boo sunshine setup. As very small amounts of moisture get added to the atmosphere, a few sprinkles may develop across Southern Indiana that may graze the Metro. Nothing significant. Passing high clouds overhead will continue with still a dry setup in place.

A cold front will arrive Saturday for what looks to be a cloudy day with scattered showers. Not a washout setup, but there will be some to dodge here and there into the evening especially.

