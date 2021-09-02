Support Local Businesses
Kentucky lawmakers push for minimum wage increase

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Democratic lawmakers made another push to raise minimum wage in Kentucky.

State Senator Reggie Thomas pre-filed a bill that would increase minimum wage to $15 an hour. It’s currently $7.25.

He and Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey said they’ve pushed for this bill the last four years. They said this year is different, with fewer people working.

The lawmakers said if people are paid more, more will get jobs and then spend more money.

“In 2021 we can’t accept the bare minimum that was set in 2009 as being good enough for workers. We’re better than that in Kentucky and we’re gonna do better with this bill,” Sen. Morgan McGarvey said.

McGarvey and Thomas said they have a lot of support from fellow Democrats. They said they’ll be more assertive in getting the bill passed this time around.

