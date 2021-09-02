Man in critical condition after shooting involving FedEx truck in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man in his 30s was shot in downtown Louisville Wednesday evening.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers found the unnamed victim on Armory Place shortly after 8 p.m., according to a Metrosafe spokesperson. A WAVE 3 News photographer at the location confirmed a FedEx truck was involved in the shooting.

The victim was rushed to UofL Hospital for treatment and is said to be in critical condition, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating because of the extent of his injuries.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to give information to investigators.

