PNC Broadway in Louisville comeback is fluid with COVID rules

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The show will go on again! That’s a line leaders with PNC Broadway in Louisville have been waiting to say for a year and a half due to COVID 19. The new season is set to get underway soon, but as COVID-19 cases are on the rise again organizers are cautiously optimistic about the comeback.

“It gives me goosebumps every time I think about it,” said Leslie Broecker, President of PNC Broadway in Louisville.

Broecker is talking about music, acting, and dancing once again filling the Kentucky Center.

Leslie Broecker, President of PNC Broadway in Louisville (Source: WAVE 3 News)

“I thought about walking out on the stage and welcoming people back and what an emotional moment that’s going to be for those in the house as well as those of us backstage,” Broecker said.

Like everyone else forced to pivot when the pandemic hit in March 2020, PNC Broadway in Louisville began cancelling shows. However, Broecker remembered they also began re-booking right away thinking summer or at least fall would be salvaged. It wasn’t.

“We’ve lost shows to tornadoes to floods to blizzards, but you don’t lose a year and a half of shows to a virus, but it’s obviously been devastating our people have not been at work in 17 months.”

Fast forward to January 2021 when plans were made for the new season with Cats, Anastasia, the return of Hamilton, Come From Away and Mean Girls. The opening act this November will be Waitress. That was the same show set to open when the Kentucky Center caught fire in the summer of 2018. Now, the building is better and safer than ever with new air filtrations systems, touchless bathrooms and water fountains with constant cleaning. Everyone on stage is vaccinated, everyone else coming to the show is asked to wear masks.

“Many folks are requiring vaccines,” Broecker explained. “We aren’t right now, we are just saying masking but if in fact that does come to fruition then we will communicate that out to ticket holders.”

With the Delta variant in play, the rules are fluid, but the loyalty to PNC Broadway in Louisville is solid as season ticket holders are 12,000 strong.

“People are hungry to get back,” Broecker said, “they need this, we all need this.”

Besides masks, entry to see shows will be touchless. Tickets start going on sale after Labor Day. To get your, click here.

