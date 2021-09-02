Support Local Businesses
‘She brought a love’: Community mourns New Albany HS teacher killed by COVID and cancer

Friends and family tell WAVE 3 News Nancy Givens, 55, died Sunday just before starting her...
Friends and family tell WAVE 3 News Nancy Givens, 55, died Sunday just before starting her fourth round of chemotherapy treatment.(Courtesy: WAVE 3 News)
By Nick Picht
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A community in New Albany is mourning a beloved educator.

Nancy Givens, 55, died Sunday from what friends called complications of COVID-19 and cancer. Friends told WAVE 3 News Givens had completed three rounds of chemotherapy treatment and was prepared to start her fourth, before contracting the virus.

They showed up to pay their respects Thursday at Kraft Funeral Service on Charlestown Road.

Givens taught at New Albany High School for 23 years and was serving as the school’s assistant principal before she died.

“She brought a calmness; she brought a love,” friend Justin Campbell said.

Campbell told WAVE 3 News he met Givens while working as a counselor at New Albany High School. He said they remained friends after he left, and Givens eventually became his mentor and close friend.

”You could doubt yourself, and she’s going to be like, ‘Oh no, you can do this,’” Campbell said. “There looks like there’s no possible way and she’s going to believe there’s a way. We just got to keep going and figure it out. So, I mean literally that’s why it’s so great to be around her, because she had such a contagious spirit, just love about herself and literally, I don’t know that she had an enemy.”

Alissia and Destiny Burgess drove roughly 45 minutes to pay their respects to their former assistant principal.

“I’d rather be in school knowing that she’s there, just in case I need to go talk to her, or if I fall she can help me get back up,” Destiny Burgess said. “She’s always been the one to never let you down.”

Funeral services for Givens were held immediately after the visitation Thursday.

