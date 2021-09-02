Students hurt in JCPS school bus, Louisville Water truck crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At least two Jefferson County Public Schools students were hurt in a crash involving the school bus they were on and a Louisville Water Company dump truck.

It happened Thursday afternoon around 3:20 p.m. on the Watterson Expressway near the Poplar Level Road exit, according to a Metrosafe spokesperson.

(Story continues below video)

JCPS spokesperson Mark Hebert said there were nine kids on board from several different schools. Two were brought to Norton Children’s Hospital with minor injuries.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said the Louisville Water truck driver was towing equipment at the time of the crash. It has not been revealed if the truck driver or anyone else was hurt.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.