Suspect arrested in Jefferson Blvd. homicide tried to use Uber in escape

Derrick Stover, 21, of Louisville, is charged with murder, tampering with evidence and wanton endangerment in connection with the Sept. 1, 2021 shooting death of a man whose car he was a passenger in.(Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is facing charges of murder, tampering with evidence and wanton endangerment in the shooting death of the driver of the car he was a passenger in.

Derrick D. Stover, 21, of Louisville, was arrested by Louisville Metro police less than an hour after the shooting.

A witness told police Stover was in the back seat of the victim’s car and that Stover fired the shots which killed the driver. The victim’s car then crashed into the rear of another vehicle.

Stover ran from the car after the shooting. The driver of the car that was struck and the passenger in the murder victim’s car both gave officers a description of the person who ran and the direction he headed.

Detectives checked surveillance videos and saw Stover running from the shooting on Oakdale Lane and heading toward Corinth Way. The LMPD helicopter spotted Stover on Corinth Way getting into a vehicle. Police stopped the car a short time later and found Stover in the back seat. Detectives say Stover had called an Uber.

The arrest report says the home where the Uber pickup happened was a house belonging to Stover’s grandmother. She told police Stover had run into the house saying he had been in a shootout and changed clothes. A shirt matching the one Stover was seen wearing in the surveillance video was found in a trash can at the home.

The report goes on to say that Stover told his grandmother where he threw the gun before he got to the house.

Stover is scheduled to be arraigned this morning at the Hall of Justice. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $1 million cash bond.

