‘This is somebody’s child’: 9-year-old shot, killed in Newburg identified

A shooting on Ailanthus Trail that happened Sept. 1 is under investigation.
A shooting on Ailanthus Trail that happened Sept. 1 is under investigation.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a 9-year-old boy killed in a shooting at a home on Ailanthus Trail in Newburg Wednesday night has been released.

Jayden Harris died at Norton Audubon Hospital around 10:20 p.m. from a gunshot wound.

Louisville Metro Police Department Major Corey Robinson said it happened around 10 p.m., and someone had already driven the child to Audubon Hospital before officers made it to the house.

Robinson said a short time later, investigators were told he died.

“This is somebody’s child that they won’t get ready for school tomorrow, and that just breaks my heart,” Robinson said. “It just does. It breaks my heart.”

It has not been revealed who shot the child. LMPD is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) to help investigators.

