‘This is somebody’s child’: 9-year-old shot, killed in Newburg

A shooting on Ailanthus Trail that happened around Sept. 1 is under investigation.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A child is dead after being shot at a home on Ailanthus Trail in Newburg Wednesday night.

Louisville Metro Police Department Major Corey Robinson said it happened around 10 p.m., and someone had already driven the victim to Audubon Hospital before officers made it to the house.

Robinson said a short time later, investigators were told the child died.

“This is somebody’s child that they won’t get ready for school tomorrow, and that just breaks my heart,” Robinson said. “It just does. It breaks my heart.”

It has not been revealed who shot the child.

LMPD is investigators the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to help investigators.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

