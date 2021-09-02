Support Local Businesses
Twin boys found dead in vehicle outside daycare were 20 months old, coroner says

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Wednesday deputies were dispatched to Sunshine House on Wilson Blvd...
Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Wednesday deputies were dispatched to Sunshine House on Wilson Blvd after receiving reports about the discovery of two unresponsive infants.(WRDW)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after twin boys were found dead inside of a vehicle outside of a day care in Blythewood.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office provided an update on their deaths at 12 p.m. Thursday.

According to coroner Naida Rutherford, the twin boys were only 20 months old.

Rutherford says the boys, Bryson and Brayden McDaniel, were believed to have been in the vehicle for nine-and-a-half hours before 911 was called.

“We believe the boys were placed in the vehicle around 7:30 or 8 a.m.,” said Rutherford.

Rutherford says the boys did not show any physical signs of trauma or abuse.

According to Rutherford, the cause of death at this time will be listed as “pending further studies.”

Rutherford does not believe the Sunshine House or staff was involved or complicit in any way in the boys’ deaths.

“We have two very distraught parents,” said Rutherford.

According to Rutherford, this is the first case of a child being left inside a vehicle this year.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

