Update: Glasgow Police arrest man after double homicide

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Update 7:30 p.m. Glasgow Police have identified the victims after a shooting on North Race Street in Glasgow.

24-year-old David A. PAce and 22-year-old Brittany R. Pace were found dead when officers arrived on the scene.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Cody N. Bacon of Glasgow, Kentucky, where officers found him standing on the sidewalk near the residence carrying a weapon.

Bacon complied with officers and was arrested.

Bacon is charged with two counts of murder, and two counts of wanton endangerment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Original Story

Glasgow police are investigating a double homicide in Glasgow.

The call came in around 3:25 p.m., and when police arrived on the scene they found a male and female shot.

Police also have a suspect in custody.

We will update this story as more details become available.

