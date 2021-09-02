Victim struck in shooting involving FedEx truck in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was injured in a downtown Louisville shooting on Wednesday.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers found the unnamed victim on Armory Place shortly after 8 p.m., according to a Metrosafe spokesperson. A WAVE 3 News photographer at the location confirmed a FedEx truck was involved in the shooting.

The victim was rushed to UofL Hospital for treatment, but their condition was not revealed.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to give information to investigators.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

