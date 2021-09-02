Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

‘We are suffering the most in the time it is most preventable’: Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update

Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.
Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Shelby Lofton
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear held another Team Kentucky Update Thursday:

Gov. Beshear says last week was the worst week for cases since the pandemic began.

“We are suffering the most in the time it is most preventable,” Beshear said.

The governor says there are now more cases in children than officials thought we’d ever see and those kids are getting just as sick as adult.

The state’s positivity rate is inching down. However, Gov. Beshear says this is because we’re testing a lot more. He says a positivity rate over 13% is nothing to celebrate.

Gov. Beshear says the state’s hospitals “on the brink” with a new ICU record. Beshear says there’s a limit of beds in Kentucky. The governor also reported two-thirds of the state’s hospitals are facing critical staffing shortages.

Kentucky National Guard teams have been deployed all over Kentucky to help with clinical and administrative work.

The governor says the percentages of those vaccinated in each age group will change next week because they will start using updated census numbers.

Gov. Beshear also said during his briefing that a special session of the General Assembly could be called “as early as Tuesday.” However, he said that was not an official announcement.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs
46 arrested, 21 rescued in Kentucky human trafficking sting
A shooting on Ailanthus Trail that happened Sept. 1 is under investigation.
‘This is somebody’s child’: 9-year-old shot, killed in Newburg identified
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to give information to investigators on a...
Man in critical condition after shooting involving FedEx truck in downtown Louisville
The westbound lane of I-265 was shut down to traffic after a fatal crash in Clarksville.
Motorcyclist killed in crash with semi on I-265 in Clarksville
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
‘All of a sudden I blacked out’: JCPS student survives deadly bus crash

Latest News

John Ramsey welcomes Catholic Charities to the Listens Live Studio
WAVE 3 Listens Live! Catholic Charities September 1, 2021
David Nicholson announced his bid for mayor at Colonial Gardens on Thursday.
David Nicholson: Jefferson Circuit Court clerk announces bid for Louisville mayor
WAVE EVENING BACKUP
"Hamilton" is one of the shows scheduled to return to PNC Broadway in Louisville when...
PNC Broadway in Louisville comeback is fluid with COVID rules
The new season for PNC Broadway in Louisville will begin in November with Waitress. Other shows...
COVID rise keeping PNC Broadway in Louisville organizers 'cautiously optimistic'