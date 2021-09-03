Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Beshear could call special session on COVID restrictions, NTI days as early as Tuesday

Gov. Andy Beshear said the Kentucky General Assembly needs to discuss different options for...
Gov. Andy Beshear said the Kentucky General Assembly needs to discuss different options for schools, including masks and virtual learning.(WKYT)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear said a special session will likely be called soon to discuss COVID restrictions.

“I believe that it is certainly possible that we will have a special session as early as Tuesday, but that’s not announcing that we are having one on Tuesday,” he said during his Thursday Team Kentucky update.

The governor said the Kentucky General Assembly needs to discuss different options for schools, including masks and virtual learning.

Beshear said the current system isn’t working.

This year, lawmakers passed a bill limiting districts to 10 days of Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI), but the general assembly could approve more virtual days.

NTI would only apply for entire districts, and if a school has an outbreak and is forced to close, days are added to the end of the school year. Some school districts have already used several NTI days.

The governor believes lawmakers can come to an agreement on the matter.

“I really don’t think there’s as much disagreement on that as we hear, as opposed to people trying to get to the same place in slightly different way,” he said. “All I care about is that it works, that a school that has a big COVID outbreak that kids are still learning the next day.”

Sharae Mansfield has two kids at two different schools. She’s frustrated with quarantine rules and hopes schools will be allowed to offer NTI.

“They’re limited on the amount of time that they can be out of school,” Mansfield said. “That’s like — it just doesn’t make any sense.”

Another parent, Danielle Rydberg, wants hybrid options because of the strain it can put on parents.

“I can’t imagine the moms and dads who have full-time jobs and can’t stay home with their kids,” Rydberg said. “Home by themselves, maybe they can’t afford childcare. That’s a scary, very, very frightening situation.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting on Ailanthus Trail that happened Sept. 1 is under investigation.
‘This is somebody’s child’: 9-year-old shot, killed in Newburg identified
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to give information to investigators on a...
Man in critical condition after shooting involving FedEx truck in downtown Louisville
Handcuffs
46 arrested, 21 rescued in Kentucky human trafficking sting
The westbound lane of I-265 was shut down to traffic after a fatal crash in Clarksville.
Motorcyclist killed in crash with semi on I-265 in Clarksville
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
‘All of a sudden I blacked out’: JCPS student survives deadly bus crash

Latest News

Hundreds gathered in Frankfort to push express their lack of interest in vaccine and mask...
‘Support our freedoms’: Rally opposing mandates brings hundreds to Ky. State Capitol
“Anytime you have to use NTI days, it’s always a difficult decision because you know this year...
Ky. school districts hope for more NTI days amid COVID surge
Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan, who represents South Carolina's Third Congressional District in...
SC Congressman co-sponsors articles of impeachment against Biden
U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., attended the annual Kentucky Farm Bureau Country Ham...
Kentucky State Fair ham brings record bid of $4.8 million