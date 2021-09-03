Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Boonville teen in medically-induced coma due to COVID-19

As of Thursday, Kendra James was still hooked up to a ventilator.
As of Thursday, Kendra James was still hooked up to a ventilator.(WFIE)
By Brady Williams
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A senior at Boonville High School was put on a ventilator at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital due to complications from COVID-19.

Saturday was when 17-year-old Kendra James first started having trouble breathing, and soon, she had double pneumonia.

Her sister Paige Jutzi told 14 News the illness hit her quickly and hard.

“It happened within a matter of 10 hours that it got this bad,” Jutzi said. “COVID had started it and from that it was just tearing apart her lungs, she’s got tears in her lungs.”

Doctors at the hospital had to put James in a medically-induced coma to help treat her infection, and they had to medically paralyze her to help deal with the pain.

As of Thursday, James remained unconscious in Peyton Manning Children’s hospital while her family waits for her to recover.

The doctors said she can still hear them.

“I was like, ‘You’re not done yet, you’re a senior, you’ve got to push through this,’” said Jutzi, whose children refer to Kendra as Aunt Key. “These kids will not know what to do without you, I will not know what to do without you.”

The 17-year-old initially had to wait to get a vaccine because she’s still underage, and after they became available, they still had some hesitation.

She was never vaccinated.

Jutzi said she wishes people would see it isn’t a given that children will be safe if they catch COVID-19.

“I thought the same thing, and then my one and a half year old got it and there were times she’d be fine and other times she’d be throwing a fit,” she said. “My sister, she’s fighting for her life in the hospital now.”

Jutzi said she’s grateful for the community’s support through fundraisers and well-wishes, but more than anything, she wants her sister back and healthy.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting on Ailanthus Trail that happened Sept. 1 is under investigation.
‘This is somebody’s child’: 9-year-old shot, killed in Newburg identified
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to give information to investigators on a...
Man in critical condition after shooting involving FedEx truck in downtown Louisville
Derrick Stover, 21, of Louisville, is charged with murder, tampering with evidence and wanton...
Victim identified in Jefferson Blvd. homicide; Suspect tried to use Uber in escape
A dump truck and a JCPS bus collided during rush-hour traffic in Louisville on Thursday.
Students hurt in JCPS school bus, Louisville Water truck crash
Gov. Andy Beshear said the Kentucky General Assembly needs to discuss different options for...
Beshear could call special session on COVID restrictions, NTI days as early as Tuesday

Latest News

A comprehensive plan to address late night safety issues on Bardstown Road and Baxter Avenue in...
Metro councilwoman cancels plan to roll back Louisville bar hours
Louisville’s Waterfront Wednesdays will end without its last two scheduled events.
Doctor explains why outdoor events would be canceled during COVID
Thursday night, September 2, 2021
Thursday night, September 2, 2021
WAVE 7:00 BACKUP
Kasey Brooks
Mom arrested in attack on Grovetown preschool teacher