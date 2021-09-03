Death investigation underway after body found in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A body was found on Cecil Avenue in west Louisville Friday morning, prompting a death investigation by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

It was reported to police around 11:45 a.m., according to a Metrosafe spokesperson. LMPD, Louisville Fire, and EMS crews were called to the area in Chickasaw to investigate.

No other details were provided.

Those with information are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 564-LMPD.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.