Family endures COVID-19 long-haul symptoms

By KMBC staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KMBC) - A family is still dealing with the effects of COVID-19 nearly eight months after contracting the disease.

Members of the family of five are considered COVID-19 long haulers.

“I thought that because we were a pretty healthy family that we would handle it pretty well,” mom Amy Diediker said.

The family of five had no idea what was coming. In January, one by one, each contracted COVID-19, and they all got very sick.

“Everyday it felt like, ‘Which fire is the one I need to put out today?’ Because it felt like there were three or four every day,” she said.

The symptoms varied. Amy Diediker had chest pain and shortness of breath. For 17 days, her husband Ryan Diediker was so weak he could barely walk.

But the worst case by far was 10-year-old Vivien.

“When you are seeing your child in that much pain and with symptoms that severe and the doctors are telling you there is nothing we can do, (it) was the most hopeless I have ever felt as a parent,” Amy Diediker said.

They are an athletic family. Amy Diediker’s an exercise instructor. But she, Vivien and her son Owen are now categorized as COVID-19 long haulers.

They still have symptoms, and doctors have very few answers.

They’re all vaccinated, even young Vivien, who got special-use permission for the vaccine because she’s now considered high risk.

Amy Diediker gets emotional about people choosing not to get vaccinated.

“I wish people could come spend a day seeing what happened to our lives, looking at my calendar, and seeing all the doctors’ appointments that we juggle. I had a positive test, and seven and a half months later we are still trying to pick up the pieces. So please, please take the time to go get vaccinated,” she said.

Amy Diediker is also urging people to abide by mask mandates.

Copyright 2021 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

