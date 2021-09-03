Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Family of Ludlow woman says mental health issues led to fake baby, welfare fraud

“Help her... Don’t just lock her up somewhere.”
By Kody Fisher
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One day after Kenton County prosecutors detailed the case of a woman accused of using a fake baby to defraud the welfare system, the woman’s family says there’s much more to the story.

Authorities say Tammy Sizemore received around $13,000 in welfare benefits from claiming a baby that did not exist.

Their investigation revealed a strange pattern of lies, such as Tammy’s inability to spell her own daughter’s name.

“She truly has mental health issues,” Mary Sizemore, Tammy’s sister, said. “She definitely has the mentality of a third-grader.”

Mary says Tammy has been on social security disability for years. The family wasn’t aware things had gotten so bad, but Mary says she wasn’t surprised to learn of Tammy’s charges.

“She’s called me at least 50 times and told me that she was pregnant,” Mary said. “She’s 50 years old.”

Tammy’s family has tried to take care of her over the years, but it hasn’t been easy. Now they say gaps in the welfare system have contributed to the problem.

“I just feel like they’re using her as an example to just, ‘Well you know, we’re not going to tolerate this no more,’” Mary said of the authorities pursuing charges against Tammy.

“Well, what I’m not going to tolerate is for my sister to be treated like she’s nobody when my whole life she’s had nothing but mental health issues.”

Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders says his office doesn’t get access to mental health history before arrests and that only defense attorneys can ask for mental health evaluations for their clients.

It’s something Tammy’s family says they will pursue.

“Help her,” Mary said. “Don’t hurt her. Don’t just lock her up somewhere.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting on Ailanthus Trail that happened Sept. 1 is under investigation.
‘This is somebody’s child’: 9-year-old shot, killed in Newburg identified
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to give information to investigators on a...
Man in critical condition after shooting involving FedEx truck in downtown Louisville
Derrick Stover, 21, of Louisville, is charged with murder, tampering with evidence and wanton...
Victim identified in Jefferson Blvd. homicide; Suspect tried to use Uber in escape
A dump truck and a JCPS bus collided during rush-hour traffic in Louisville on Thursday.
Students hurt in JCPS school bus, Louisville Water truck crash
Gov. Andy Beshear said the Kentucky General Assembly needs to discuss different options for...
Beshear could call special session on COVID restrictions, NTI days as early as Tuesday

Latest News

A comprehensive plan to address late night safety issues on Bardstown Road and Baxter Avenue in...
Metro councilwoman cancels plan to roll back Louisville bar hours
Louisville’s Waterfront Wednesdays will end without its last two scheduled events.
Doctor explains why outdoor events would be canceled during COVID
Thursday night, September 2, 2021
Thursday night, September 2, 2021
WAVE EVENING BACKUP
The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky. with the KFC Yum! Center in the foreground.
FORECAST: More clouds in the sky, but still pleasant!