FORECAST: More clouds in the sky, but still pleasant!

RAIN CHANCES: A few showers early Saturday could spread east in the afternoon. Chances go up Saturday night

LABOR DAY: Looks dry and warm with highs in the 80s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A “peek-a-boo” sunshine type of day ahead. Still pleasant overall with temperatures and humidity levels still on the comfortable side. Clouds will continue to fly over at times. Temperatures will be on the cool side but not AS cool as previous nights.

Scattered showers will pop early in the day that may impact the Metro in the morning. We’ll get a break for several hours before another batch rolls in after 4 p.m. Some of those could have some heavier pockets in them. Clouds will keep temperatures down.

A broken line of showers (some thunder) will develop right along the cold front overnight into early Sunday. As of now, the Metro will only get grazed by this batch before it slides to the south.

We’ll monitor that.

Next week will features another front Tuesday Night into Wednesday with a few showers. Otherwise a fairly quiet week!

