Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: More clouds in the sky, but still pleasant!

By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • RAIN CHANCES: A few showers early Saturday could spread east in the afternoon. Chances go up Saturday night
  • LABOR DAY: Looks dry and warm with highs in the 80s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A “peek-a-boo” sunshine type of day ahead. Still pleasant overall with temperatures and humidity levels still on the comfortable side. Clouds will continue to fly over at times. Temperatures will be on the cool side but not AS cool as previous nights.

Scattered showers will pop early in the day that may impact the Metro in the morning. We’ll get a break for several hours before another batch rolls in after 4 p.m. Some of those could have some heavier pockets in them. Clouds will keep temperatures down.

A broken line of showers (some thunder) will develop right along the cold front overnight into early Sunday. As of now, the Metro will only get grazed by this batch before it slides to the south.

We’ll monitor that.

Next week will features another front Tuesday Night into Wednesday with a few showers. Otherwise a fairly quiet week!

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 9/3 4AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 9/3 4AM

Most Read

A shooting on Ailanthus Trail that happened Sept. 1 is under investigation.
‘This is somebody’s child’: 9-year-old shot, killed in Newburg identified
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to give information to investigators on a...
Man in critical condition after shooting involving FedEx truck in downtown Louisville
Derrick Stover, 21, of Louisville, is charged with murder, tampering with evidence and wanton...
Victim identified in Jefferson Blvd. homicide; Suspect tried to use Uber in escape
A dump truck and a JCPS bus collided during rush-hour traffic in Louisville on Thursday.
Students hurt in JCPS school bus, Louisville Water truck crash
Christian Richard Martin
Former Kentucky pilot sentenced to life in prison for murdering neighbors

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 9/3 4AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 9/3 4AM
Hokey Weather Facts 9/2/21
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/1
Eighty-four years after the 1937 flood, the levee protected Taylorsville from what was left of...
No flooding was no accident in Taylorsville