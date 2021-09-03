Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Showers arrive on Saturday

By Justin Logan
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Not quite as cool overnight tonight
  • Scattered showers arrive during the day on Saturday
  • Drier by Sunday afternoon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will increase overnight, keeping temperatures from dropping quite as far as they have in previous nights.

Expect lows in the 60s Saturday morning with only a small shower chance to start the day with. Scattered showers will increase as we progress through the day on Saturday, with a pocket or two of briefly heavier rain by late afternoon. Cloud cover and the showers will hold down high temperatures to near 80 degrees.

Rain becomes likely Saturday night with some heavier rain in spots, especially south of I-64 heading into early Sunday morning. Lows will be in the 60s.

Scattered showers will continue mainly south of Louisville early Sunday, but we’ll be mainly dry by late afternoon. Clouds will hang around many areas through the day, but peeks of sunshine are likely before sunset. Highs will be near 80 again.

Labor Day looks nice and dry with a temperature spiking into the mid 80s.

We will see another front push through late Tuesday into Wednesday with a few scattered storms, but at this point the rain chance doesn’t look all that high. Cooler air with highs in the 70s and 80s arrives behind the front for most of next week!

Ryan Hoke
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 9/3 — 3 p.m.

