Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/3

By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Looking good today with just some passing high clouds at times. Temperatures and humidity levels will still remain quite comfortable.

Changes take place tomorrow with increasing clouds and spotty showers. Especially in the afternoon. In fact, a few hours of a light drizzle or showers is on the table. Be aware of that.

As we shift into the evening and overnight, heavier downpours will form along a cold front dropping in from the north. Some of those downpours will be heavy. That zone we are watching for this is initially around the Ohio River then shifting south as we push into Sunday AM.

The rest of Sunday and Labor Day look great!

