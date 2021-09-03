How loss from gun violence impacts Louisville youth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Twenty children have been killed in Louisville so far this year; 19 of them to gun violence. With Louisville’s skyrocketing homicide rate, more parents are finding themselves having difficult conversations with their children after experiencing a loss.

Donna Munoz said she’s had countless, similar conversations with the children in her family. It’s been more than two years since her brother-in-law, Jose Munoz, was gunned down in an Olive Garden restaurant, and the children in their family are still suffering in their own ways.

“Kids, they’re very traumatized by it, and even being that little at 3 years old, you’d never think the details my grandson can tell us about that night,” Munoz said. “It’s actually kind of disturbing to know he paid that much attention. He’s left with a lot of questions, never really getting to know his father, and the first time being old enough to know him was seeing him in a coffin in Mexico.”

Munoz said some of the children in her family are having trouble in school, sometimes feel angry, and ask questions about Jose and where he is.

“I’m thinking what is in his little mind?” she said, referring to her grandson when he asks questions. “What just triggered that? And then it also hits me in a way where it’s like I don’t want to think about this right now, I don’t want to explain this, so it’s hurtful to me as well, even though I know he doesn’t understand.”

Christopher 2X, executive director of Game Changers, told WAVE 3 News children can be impacted in different ways after losing a loved one to violence compared to adults, sometimes coming out more resilient, acting as a support system for the adults in their lives, or lashing out.

“Kids who experience these losses within their family circles and friendship circles, there’s always a kid or two who can’t handle the emotions in a proper way and have a lot of anger and rage, and that kid can grow up and hold that kind of energy,” 2X said.

Munoz said she believes it’s important to let children ask the questions they need, even if it’s upsetting to the adult.

“It’s real and it’s happening,” Munoz said. “There’s not really a way to avoid it, so I would say definitely talk to them, get them counseling if you feel like it’s needed, and show them love, because they need to know they’re loved.”

JCPS sends the following guidance to parents every time a child in the district dies.

Your child’s reaction to death will be determined by his/her developmental level and age.

Ages 3-5 : Children see death as temporary and reversible, not as a permanent process. Children will often ask when their loved one will return. They fear separation more than death. Typical grief responses can include nightmares and regressive behaviors such as clinging, bedwetting, thumb sucking, temper tantrums and/or withdrawal.

Ages 5-9: Children are beginning to understand that death is permanent, but not universal. Death is often personified as a ghost or boogeyman. Children will often express their grief through play.

Ages 9-12 : Children understand that death is permanent, personal, and universal. They understand they, too, will die someday. Death is seen as happening to only the old or the very sick. They are often fascinated with the details of death. Grief may be exhibited through physical complaints, moodiness, changes in sleeping and eating patterns, or isolation from peers.

Ages 12 +: Most adolescents have reached adult levels of understanding about death. Many have very intense emotions about death and do spend time thinking about death. Some adolescents challenge death by participating in dare-devil activities, such as drag racing or drug experimentation.

The following are some suggestions for helping your child cope with the death of a loved one:

● Understand the kinds of feelings that your child may have. Fear, sadness, anger, and confusion are all normal reactions. Your child may express these feelings in conversation or through his/her actions.

● Allow your child to talk about the death and ask questions. Answer questions as simply as you can. It’s ok to say that you don’t know how to answer all of the questions.

● Have your child draw pictures of his/her feelings.

● Explain the ritual of funeral ceremonies. Have your child participate in supervised grief rituals as he/she desires. Remember, your child’s imagination about death may be more frightening than the reality.

● Resume your regular family/school activities and schedules as soon as possible. Routines are one good way to help your child feel secure.

● Reassure your child that you are healthy, you are careful when you drive, and that you expect to be around for a long time.

● Monitor and evaluate your child’s stress level. During these times stress is expected but extreme levels of stress can comprise the immune system.

● Seek help if you have questions about your child’s behavior. Express your concerns with your school’s counselor, teacher, or principal.

● Seek help from the list of community partners below should your child exhibit signs of crisis or extreme stress.

Click here for more resources available to help adults guide children through grief.

