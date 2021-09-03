Support Local Businesses
JCPS plans for COVID text alerts to streamline updates

JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said JCPS is experiencing a need for more COVID testing.
By Olivia Russell
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said district schools are overwhelmed by COVID-19 contact tracing and making phone calls to families, so schools will send text alerts regarding updates in the future.

In addition to saving time for both staff and parents on Friday, Pollio said the change will make communication easier.

“I wouldn’t be honest if I didn’t say that this is probably the biggest challenge that schools have had to face in my two and a half decades in the job,” he said.

JCPS is also experiencing a need for more COVID testing. Right now, Pollio said about 9,000 students are signed up for weekly testing.

Eva Stone, the manager of JCPS Health Services, wants all parents to explore the weekly testing option for children.

“It helps us to detect COVID early, and when we can pick up on people before they start having symptoms or those who don’t have symptoms at all, it helps us isolate them and get them away from others,” she said.

JCPS parent Camara Douglas said he is proud that his daughter is signed up for the weekly tests even though she’s fully vaccinated.

“The way that her mind thinks, she’s moreso worried about transmitting the disease to somebody else,” Douglas said.

Parents and guardians can opt-in to the JCPS School Messenger by texting the letter “Y” to 67587. Phone calls will continue for families that are not signed up for the system.

