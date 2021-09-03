LMPD, Louisville police union’s tentative agreement includes 9% pay raises, mandatory drug testing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A tentative agreement had been reached concerning new contracts for the River City Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) and the Louisville Metro Police Department.

It includes 9% raises for LMPD officers in 2022 and 3% raises in 2023, but it’s up to the River City FOP to vote on details before it goes to Metro Council for a vote.

Under the agreement, starting officers’ salaries would range from $51,000 to nearly $79,000 starting in July 2023. For sergeants, the pay would jump from $78,800 to $93,500. Lieutenants would earn $98,000 to $123,100 a year.

A $5,000 residency stipend would also be offered to new officers moving into Jefferson County.

Mandatory drug and alcohol testing would also be required under the new agreement.

More details of the potential agreement include:

9% raises will go to LMPD personnel in Fiscal Year 2022, then another 3% raise in Fiscal Year 2023, the highest single-year wage increases in the history of LMPD.

Lieutenants are to get an 8.21% raise in Fiscal Year 2021, the same rate officers and sergeants received in December 2020.

The City of Louisville, LMPD, and the River City FOP will undergo reform to address staffing realities.

Any officers promoted to new roles may be under a promotional probationary period.

Louisville Metro Government can investigate officers’ on-duty conduct, while maintaining members’ privacy rights off-duty.

Metro Government vehicles will be tracked.

Metro Government will no longer be required to provide specific militarized equipment to all members when the job duties do not require the same.

Members can no longer review video systems prior to statement.

The LMPD chief has the flexibility to impose suspensions without pay while pending an administrative investigation.

LMPD Special Investigation Division officers will undergo more training.

A residency stipend of $5,000 will be offered to officer to move to a specific census tract.

At least 100 random drug tests will be conducted each month within from the drug, prostitution, and human trafficking units.

Mandatory drug tests will be conducted after any incident, and an officer’s refusal may lead to termination.

A final vote on the agreement is expected sometime next week.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.