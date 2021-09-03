Support Local Businesses
Metro councilwoman cancels plan to roll back Louisville bar hours

Cassie Chambers-Armstrong instead wants to address safety issues in a more strategic way
By Faith King
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A comprehensive plan to address late-night safety issues on Bardstown Road and Baxter Avenue is moving forward.

Previously, it was a plan to push bar closing hours up to 2 a.m. from 4 a.m., but after some discussion between District 8 Councilwoman Cassie Chambers-Armstrong and bar owners, that plan was scrapped and a new plan was formed.

The new plan would add three Alcohol Beverage Control positions to Louisville Metro’s workforce, in addition to bar training that would how to properly screen patrons for firearms, de-escalation strategies, and how to administer Narcan.

Develop Louisville will increase paid ambassador staff to include the Bardstown Road corridor to address beautification and litter issues.

A pilot project funded by Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong’s office will also make security cameras in the area more visible and will add cameras to areas that aren’t already covered.

