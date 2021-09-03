Support Local Businesses
Mom arrested in attack on Grovetown preschool teacher

Kasey Brooks
Kasey Brooks(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A mom was arrested on suspicion of violently assaulting a 61-year-old preschool teacher at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church on Wednesday.

The victim stated 28-year-old Kasey Marie Brooks was upset over an incident pertaining to how her child was handled on Tuesday.

The mother, teacher, and a school director walked into a classroom Wednesday to discuss the matter and Brooks repeatedly hit the teacher in the back of the head, according to authorities.

The teacher tried to pull away but was unable to.

SEE VIDEO OF THE ATTACK:

A witness came into the classroom and tried to pull Brooks off the teacher, but was unable to hold her back, according to authorities. Brooks continued to punch the teacher until she was lying on the floor with visible marks, according to authorities.

The witnesses pulled the parent off the teacher, and the teacher went to a class bathroom and locked the door. As Brooks left the building, she said she would wait for her “mug shot.”

When officers arrived, the left side of the teacher’s face was already swollen and she had bite/teeth marks around the base of her left thumb. She was transported to Doctors Hospital for medical treatment.

Brooks has since been charged with battery. We can also confirm another report has been filed against the teacher for allegations of child abuse against Brooks’ child, which is apparently how this all started.

Incident report
Incident report(WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

