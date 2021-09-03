Support Local Businesses
New FOP contract: How would LMPD salaries compare to officers in other cities?

The Fraternal Order of Police and the city of Louisville have tentatively agreed to the largest...
The Fraternal Order of Police and the city of Louisville have tentatively agreed to the largest salary increase in LMPD history. (Source: John P. Wise/WAVE 3 News)(John P. Wise/WAVE 3 News)
By Nick Picht
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Fraternal Order of Police and the city of Louisville have tentatively agreed to the largest salary increase in LMPD history.

Officers would be paid nine percent more than they’re currently making.

But will that help keep and recruit them at a time when dozends of officers are leaving the department ever year?

WAVE 3 News took a look at the numbers, comparing current LMPD salaries to those in sister cities such as Nasvhille, St. Louis and Baltimore.

While the starting salaries may be comparable, things look different the more time officers spend in the departments.

“Hopefully we’ve got a good product here that everyone can live with,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said.

The pay raise, years in the making, would give everyone in the department a 9-percent boost if the new Fraternal Order of Police contract goes through.

“We need to have more competitive pay to both retain and recruit the best people to LMPD,” Fischer said. “So it was important that we made that statement.”

But from what WAVE 3 News found, other departments reward longevity more than LMPD does.

Under the current contract, without any rise in rank, it would take an LMPD officer 24 years to make $70,000. In Baltimore, it’s between five and 10 years. In Nashville and Charlotte, it’s roughly eight, with academic incentives. In Columbus, Ohio, it only takes an officer two years to get to a $70,000 salary.

If officers vote “yes” on the 9-percent raise, that would move LMPD from 24 years to 17 to get to $70,000.

But there is more in the contract beyond the financial aspect. If the raise passes, it would allow Metro to investigate officers’ on-duty conduct. Plus, the chief would have “greater flexibility” imposing suspensions without pay.

Fischer said that is an attempt to show the community the city is responding its needs.

“Obviously, last year was a challenging year in Louisville,” Fischer said. “A lot of police and community issues came to the fore, and this contract is an attempt to address those.”

The contract will have to be voted on by officers, and if it passes, it will then head to Metro Council for final approval. That first vote is expected next week.

