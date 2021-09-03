Racing Louisville’s O’Connor addresses Holly termination

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It happened quickly.

Tuesday was a “fast flowing day” according to James O’Connor, the executive vice president for development for Racing Louisville FC said on Thursday.

It was that night that the club announced that head coach Christy Holly had been fired with cause.

“It happened pretty quickly, again, any time you’re gone for cause, there’s a reason behind it,” O’Connor said. “It’s really disappointing, but it was a situation that we had to act swiftly and I’m proud of how the club have dealt with this matter.”

O’Connor chose his words carefully during the exchange with media members.

When asked if the termination was related to anything illegal, he replied.

“That’s a great question, I don’t know if I would say anything illegal and I don’t know, that’s a subjective viewpoint, if you like, depending on who is asking,” O’Connor said, adding, “I’ll plead the fifth, I’ll take the attorney line on that.”

He did added that it was something that came up quickly and that in no way was a reflection on his on the field performance.

Racing Louisville FC is 4-8-4 and is back in action on Saturday, September 4, at Lynn Family Stadium hosting OL Reign.

Mario Sanchez , head of Soccer Holdings’ youth academy system, has taken over as the interim head coach.

“The biggest asset I have is that I have been here everyday,” Sanchez said.

