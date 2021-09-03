Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Radio station commits to holiday tunes this Labor Day weekend

Magic 98.9 is getting into the holiday spirit this Labor Day weekend, playing tunes you would...
Magic 98.9 is getting into the holiday spirit this Labor Day weekend, playing tunes you would typically hear in late December.(Christopher Bernard/Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (Gray News) – The countdown to Christmas has already begun for at least one radio station in the Carolinas.

Magic 98.9 is getting into the holiday spirit this Labor Day weekend, playing tunes you would typically hear in late December.

The radio station is getting mixed reactions after posting about their musical selection on Facebook.

Several people were elated by the decision, one person even went as far as to say, “Love it!!! We should always carry the Christmas spirit all year long.”

“Oh my…well it made my son super happy to hear as we drove to school. Good start to his Friday,” said one mom, who doesn’t seem fully on board with the idea of Christmas in September but went along with it anyway.

On the other hand, several people voiced concerns that Christmas music in September is way too early.

“If you’re gonna push Christmas on us now, in September, we will be sick of Christmas when Christmas gets here!” a listener commented on the radio station’s social media post.

Some angry listeners even went as far as to say the radio station is “banned” from their speakers.

For those who aren’t in favor, don’t worry, the adult contemporary music will resume when the Labor Day weekend comes to an end. Until Christmas time, at least.

Good news (or not), anyone can tune in and listen to the holiday sounds on the Audacy App and website.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting on Ailanthus Trail that happened Sept. 1 is under investigation.
‘This is somebody’s child’: 9-year-old shot, killed in Newburg identified
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to give information to investigators on a...
Man in critical condition after shooting involving FedEx truck in downtown Louisville
Derrick Stover, 21, of Louisville, is charged with murder, tampering with evidence and wanton...
Victim identified in Jefferson Blvd. homicide; Suspect tried to use Uber in escape
A dump truck and a JCPS bus collided during rush-hour traffic in Louisville on Thursday.
Students hurt in JCPS school bus, Louisville Water truck crash
Gov. Andy Beshear said the Kentucky General Assembly needs to discuss different options for...
Beshear could call special session on COVID restrictions, NTI days as early as Tuesday

Latest News

A comprehensive plan to address late night safety issues on Bardstown Road and Baxter Avenue in...
Metro councilwoman cancels plan to roll back Louisville bar hours
Louisville’s Waterfront Wednesdays will end without its last two scheduled events.
Doctor explains why outdoor events would be canceled during COVID
Thursday night, September 2, 2021
Thursday night, September 2, 2021
A bus going through floodwaters is inundated on Wednesday night in New York.
Searches, sorrow in wake of Ida’s destructive, deadly floods
Smoke billows across the New York City skyline after two hijacked planes crashed into the twin...
Three men guided millions through horror of Sept. 11, 2001