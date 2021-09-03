Reds legend tests positive for COVID-19

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Reds legend Johnny Bench announced Friday he tested positive for COVID-19.

On Twitter, the Hall of Famer said he tested positive for the virus despite being vaccinated.

If he wasn’t vaccinated against COVID-19, Bench said his doctor told him he would be hospitalized.

Bench said he will not be able to attend the 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame induction in Cooperstown.

It is with great regret that I will not be able to attend this year’s Baseball Hall of Fame induction after testing positive for COVID. Fortunately, I have been vaccinated, otherwise doctor said I would be hospitalized. — Johnny Bench (@JohnnyBench_5) September 3, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.