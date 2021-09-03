Support Local Businesses
Reds legend tests positive for COVID-19

Former Cincinnati Red Johnny Bench attends a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and...
Former Cincinnati Red Johnny Bench attends a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Reds legend Johnny Bench announced Friday he tested positive for COVID-19.

On Twitter, the Hall of Famer said he tested positive for the virus despite being vaccinated.

If he wasn’t vaccinated against COVID-19, Bench said his doctor told him he would be hospitalized.

Bench said he will not be able to attend the 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame induction in Cooperstown.

