Residents jump to escape from Lexington apartment fire

Two people had to jump to safety, a firefighter was burned, and three dogs were rescued.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people, including a firefighter, were injured Friday morning following a fire at a Lexington apartment complex.

The fire started just before 1 a.m. at the Pinebrook Apartments on Tates Creek Road at Armstrong Mill Road.

The Lexington Fire Department says the first crews on the scene found a large amount of fire coming from four of the units. Everyone was out of the apartments by the time crews arrived.

Two of those people escaped by jumping from a second-story window. They were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for the fire department said a firefighter was also transported to the hospital due to some burns. Those injuries were also considered non-life-threatening.

Firefighters were able to rescue three dogs from an upstairs apartment. All three dogs were given oxygen and appeared to be okay.

The American Red Cross and the apartment complex are working with the individuals displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

