Zappe throws 7 TD passes, Toppers beat UT Martin 59-21

WKU head football coach Tyson Helton
By Kent Taylor
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(WAVE) - Bailey Zappe threw seven touchdown passes in his WKU debut as the Toppers beat UT Martin 59-21 on Thursday night in Bowling Green.

Zappe completed 28 of 35 passes for 424 yards and the seven scores.

Jerreth Sterens, like Zappe, a transfer from Houston Baptist, caught seven passes for 107 yards and two scores.

Western Kentucky travels to Army next Saturday. The Toppers host #17 IU on September 25.

