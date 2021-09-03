Zappe throws 7 TD passes, Toppers beat UT Martin 59-21
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(WAVE) - Bailey Zappe threw seven touchdown passes in his WKU debut as the Toppers beat UT Martin 59-21 on Thursday night in Bowling Green.
Zappe completed 28 of 35 passes for 424 yards and the seven scores.
Jerreth Sterens, like Zappe, a transfer from Houston Baptist, caught seven passes for 107 yards and two scores.
Western Kentucky travels to Army next Saturday. The Toppers host #17 IU on September 25.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.