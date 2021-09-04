Support Local Businesses
2 people shot in South Louisville rushed to hospital; LMPD investigating

Investigators learned they were shot while on Creel Avenue before driving to Compton.
Investigators learned they were shot while on Creel Avenue before driving to Compton.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and a woman have “serious injuries” after being shot in South Louisville Friday night.

Around 8:45 p.m., Louisville Metro Police Department officers were called to Compton Street on reports of two people being shot, according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley. They found the man and woman both with gunshot wounds and they were rushed to UofL Hospital.

Investigators learned they were shot while on Creel Avenue before driving to Compton.

The relationship between the two victims is unknown but investigators do not believe either victim is the shooter, Smiley said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

