Adair County parents jailed after toddler dies of Fentanyl overdose

Bradley and Melanie Graham
Bradley and Melanie Graham(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Ky. (WBKO) - An Adair County couple is in jail, accused in the death of their 10-month-old daughter.

Columbia Police say Arya Wyntre Bell Graham died of a Fentanyl overdose on June 4, 2020.

Her parents, Melanie and Bradley Graham, were arrested and jailed in Cleveland, Ohio this past Wednesday.

Melanie is charged with 2nd degree manslaughter; Bradley is charged with reckless homicide.

They are to be extradited to Adair County at a later date.

