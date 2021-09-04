Adair County parents jailed after toddler dies of Fentanyl overdose

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WBKO) - An Adair County couple is in jail, accused in the death of their 10-month-old daughter.

Columbia Police say Arya Wyntre Bell Graham died of a Fentanyl overdose on June 4, 2020.

Her parents, Melanie and Bradley Graham, were arrested and jailed in Cleveland, Ohio this past Wednesday.

Melanie is charged with 2nd degree manslaughter; Bradley is charged with reckless homicide.

They are to be extradited to Adair County at a later date.

