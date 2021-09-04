Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for infant boy from Georgia

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated a Levi’s Call, Georgia’s AMBER alert, for Saint...
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated a Levi’s Call, Georgia’s AMBER alert, for Saint Griffin Jones.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (Gray News) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated a Levi’s Call, Georgia’s Amber Alert, for Saint Griffin Jones early Saturday morning.

The infant was abducted around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, and was last seen in Athens, Ga.

He was last seen in a white onesie and is believed to be traveling in a white 2020 Nissan Altima with Georgia license plate number CRK4471.

No suspect is listed at this time, but the infant is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anybody with information is asked to call 911 or the Athens-Clark County Police Department at 706-613-3345.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators learned they were shot while on Creel Avenue before driving to Compton.
2 people shot in South Louisville rushed to hospital; LMPD investigating
Loni Drumm, 32, confessed to shooting and killing a man at a trailer park in Elizabethtown...
Woman admits to shooting, killing man at Elizabethtown trailer park
Gov. Andy Beshear said the Kentucky General Assembly needs to discuss different options for...
Beshear could call special session on COVID restrictions, NTI days as early as Tuesday
Those with information on a crime in Louisville are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line...
Death investigation underway after body found in Louisville
Cody Nathaniel Bacon of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Murder-2 Counts, Wanton...
NEW DETAILS: Citation reveals man shot brother, sister-in-law over “arguing, fussing with the children”

Latest News

Greg Nazarko, manager of the Bourbon Bandstand bar on Bourbon Street, stands outside the club,...
Hurricane Ida evacuees urged to return to New Orleans
For the unvaccinated, the CDC suggests getting COVID tested before and after a trip.
CDC urges unvaccinated travelers to stay home this Labor Day weekend
Within the walls of the Buttafly School, students have a structured, day-to-day schedule, and...
Homeschooling alternative gaining momentum in west Louisville during pandemic
Dog rescue group helps care for animals after Ida.
Rescue group helps dogs from Louisiana after Ida