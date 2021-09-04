Beshear calls special session for Ky. General Assembly on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Beshear announced he is signing a proclamation calling Kentucky’s General Assembly to meet in special session.

The call is currently set for Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

Beshear said the session will consider multiple efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19, as the Delta variant has placed a majority of counties in Kentucky into the “red zone” for incidence rate.

“The Delta variant is spreading at a rate never seen before, impacting businesses, shuttering schools, and worse, causing severe illness and death,” Beshear said. “Nearly every day we set records in number of Kentuckians hospitalized, in the ICU or needing a ventilator just to breathe.”

The governor said due to the recent Kentucky Supreme Court decision limiting his executive power in handling COVID guidance and restrictions, he and his staff are hosting discussions with lawmakers on pandemic response.

The call would include asking for an extension of Kentucky’s state of emergency to January 15, 2022, addressing mask mandates, federal funding for COVID response and more.

This story will be updated.

