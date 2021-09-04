Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Beshear calls special session for Ky. General Assembly on COVID-19

Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear(Governor Andy Beshear)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Beshear announced he is signing a proclamation calling Kentucky’s General Assembly to meet in special session.

The call is currently set for Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

Beshear said the session will consider multiple efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19, as the Delta variant has placed a majority of counties in Kentucky into the “red zone” for incidence rate.

“The Delta variant is spreading at a rate never seen before, impacting businesses, shuttering schools, and worse, causing severe illness and death,” Beshear said. “Nearly every day we set records in number of Kentuckians hospitalized, in the ICU or needing a ventilator just to breathe.”

The governor said due to the recent Kentucky Supreme Court decision limiting his executive power in handling COVID guidance and restrictions, he and his staff are hosting discussions with lawmakers on pandemic response.

The call would include asking for an extension of Kentucky’s state of emergency to January 15, 2022, addressing mask mandates, federal funding for COVID response and more.

This story will be updated.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators learned they were shot while on Creel Avenue before driving to Compton.
2 people shot in South Louisville rushed to hospital; LMPD investigating
Loni Drumm, 32, confessed to shooting and killing a man at a trailer park in Elizabethtown...
Woman admits to shooting, killing man at Elizabethtown trailer park
Those with information on a crime in Louisville are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line...
Death investigation underway after body found in Louisville
Gov. Andy Beshear said the Kentucky General Assembly needs to discuss different options for...
Beshear could call special session on COVID restrictions, NTI days as early as Tuesday
Cody Nathaniel Bacon of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Murder-2 Counts, Wanton...
NEW DETAILS: Citation reveals man shot brother, sister-in-law over “arguing, fussing with the children”

Latest News

WAVE 6PM WEEKEND
The pardons Holcomb issued in 2017 were largely holdovers from when Mike Pence was governor.
Indiana pardon requests have dwindled with state law change
EMT Logan Wade
Georgia EMT struck, killed by vehicle while rendering aid at crash scene
Dakeisha West, 32, was arrested by Louisville Metro Police on Friday in connection to a murder...
Woman charged after allegedly driving suspect of LaGrange Road homicide to crime scene